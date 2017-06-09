Mother searches for answers after 21-year-old daughter, 2 others killed in NE Houston apartment

HOUSTON - A mother is waiting for justice after her 21-year-old daughter and two others were killed in an apartment in 2015.

The shooting happened at Arbor Court Apartments at 802 Seminar Drive in 2015.

"I just love her beauty, I used to tell her, "Girl, you're so pretty," Angela Revis said.

When Revis looks at her memory wall, she's reminded of her daughter's smile, determination and love.

"I walk and always say, 'Thank you Jesus, just for even being her mom and having her come into my life,'" Revis said.

Kiara Jackson's life was tragically taken in 2015 inside an apartment in northeast Houston.

Court records say Celvin Brooks, 19, Keyvoughn Fields, 22, and Brodrick Bell, 22, shot and killed not only Jackson, but her boyfriend, Demarquise Edwards, 23, and Terrell Paynes, 20.

In 2015, Investigators said there were no obvious signs of forced entry, so the victims may have known the shooter.

"I'm waiting to hear what happened, what made them do that to her," Revis said.

Revis said she's waiting to hear more details when the case goes to trial, but court records state a witness heard the three suspects say they were going to "hit a lick" from the guy who sells "drink." In other words, take money from someone who sells codeine syrup -- possibly Kiara's boyfriend.

"I didn't know of him to be that nature to be honest with you," Revis said.

Said she just wants to learn specifically what happened and what led up to the shooting. Revis said her daughter didn’t’ deserve to be shot in the face.

"I just want him to sit in jail, for the rest of his life he doesn’t need to be out, how could somebody kill my daughter?” said Revis in regards to Brooks, who she said shot her daughter.

She said because of her faith she doesn’t want the death penalty, but wants justice.

“I believe in God so it’s not on us to make that call you know, just like it wasn't on them to make the call about killing my child,” said Revis.

