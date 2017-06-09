Man charged with murder for 2016 shooting of 22-year-old man in SE Houston

HOUSTON - A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after authorities said he shot a 22-year-old man to death in southeast Houston on Feb. 25, 2016.

Tavish McKinley got into an argument with Rayland Dunta Maryland near 11000 Segrest Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to investigators.

The argument escalated to gunfire, and Maryland was struck. He died at the scene, authorities said. McKinley fled on foot.

At the time, the only information authorities had about the shooter was that he was a black man in his 20s.

Investigators identified McKinley as the suspect in the case and he was arrested without incident on June 8.

