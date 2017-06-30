Father charged after choking son, biting daughter, police say

A father is facing serious charges after police say he bit his 11-year-old daughter, Wednesday.

Brandon Clark, 37, is charged with injury to a child under 15 and aggravated assault of a family member.

Houston police said Clark got into an altercation with his 13-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter. During that altercation, Clark allegedly choked his son. Court documents state Clark then bit his daughter.

Police say Clark was impaired at the time of the altercation with his children. Both children told police they saw him drinking before they got into a fight.

Clark was arrested. He is being held in the Harris County Jail without bond.

The children were taken to the hospital to be checked out. Child Protective Services was contacted to handle their case.

