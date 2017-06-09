Exclusive dating app set to launch in Austin

AUSTIN - As part of a 10-city rollout in the U.S., The League, an exclusive dating app with a wait list, is set to launch in Austin in late June.

According to the Austin Business Journal, The League, which was developed by The League App Inc. of San Francisco, promises no voyeurs, randoms, games, fakes, noise or shame.

"You’ll never have to wonder if that Harvard hottie is too good to be true on The League," the app's website says. "We all do ‘research’ via social media, we‘ll just show you their bio up front."

The Austin Business Journal said those who are interested in joining The League are vetted before gaining access to the app, adding that the company builds interest before launching in a city by asking people to sign up for a waiting list.

The League has previously only been available in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C., in the United States, according to TechCrunch, who said the approval rating for "founding members" in a new city is about 20-30 percent.

