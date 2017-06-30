Dozens of Houston shelter puppies get a chance at life in Ohio

HOUSTON - More than three dozen puppies from Texas are getting a chance at a new life in Ohio.

Forty puppies were brought from Houston to Delaware, Ohio by the K-9 Angels rescue group. It took nearly 24-hours to transport the dogs, with plenty of stops to walk the dogs, feed them and let them relieve themselves.

Animal shelters in the Houston are packed with puppies right now and many of these dogs would have been euthanized, WCMH reported.

But in Delaware, Ohio, there's actually been a shortage of dogs up for adoption.

The new puppies will be ready for adoption after they have cleared them medically. Until then, they will be housed in foster homes.

Many of the puppies have been given traditional southern names as a way to remind people where they come from.

