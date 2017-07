Houston - A man was killed and another is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in southwest Houston.

Police said someone pulled up in a gray four-door sedan and started shooting outside a convenience store at the intersection of Buffalo Speedway and West Fuqua.

According to police, one man was killed after being shot in the chest. Another man was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

Police are searching for the gunman.

